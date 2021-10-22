Funding and actors
The actors of the project
The State
The State is investing in Île-de-France in projects to modernise and develop the existing network. Its ambition is to improve the daily life of these inhabitants in terms of travel. It wishes to offer them an alternative to car use by continuing to build a more efficient public transport network accessible to all and thus strengthen the attractiveness of the region. To this end, the State is developing a network to link the major Ile-de-France hubs to each other and to the centre of the agglomeration within the framework of Law No. 2010-597 of 3 June 2010 on Greater Paris. It supports public transport projects such as the extension of the RER E "Eole" to the west, improves the service of the RER A, B and D, the extension of metro lines in the inner suburbs, the implementation of tramways or public transport in dedicated lanes. This strong commitment of the State is one of the major elements that led, in January 2021, to the signing of a historic agreement with the Region on the future of transport in the Capital Region.
The Île-de-France Region
To meet the demand of all users, the Region is investing massively to modernise and expand the public transport network. In conjunction with Île-de-France Mobilités, the Region has been engaged in the transport revolution since 2016 to profoundly improve the transport conditions of Ile-de-France residents. The development of bus lines is part of this major programme. The Region also supports the development of daily cycling as well as new road uses such as carpooling or lanes reserved for buses and taxis. It is developing a resolute policy to combat traffic jams and support road innovation.
The Department of Val-de-Marne
The Department of Val-de-Marne co-financed the DOCP studies up to the Schematic Diagram of the Sénia-Orly bus within the framework of the Region-Department Special Contract (such as the T9, Tzen5, Est-TVM, Altival tramway projects, etc.). He is also the owner of the roads concerned. For many years, the Department of Val-de-Marne has been pursuing a proactive policy to help develop public transport. It participates in the financing of many alternative transport projects to the use of the car, including: The stations of Choisy-le-Roi, Créteil Pointe du Lac and Pompadour; Bicycle facilities, which have doubled since 2009; Development projects aimed at calming traffic and removing urban breaks (T7 and T9 tramways, Cable A, crossing of the A86, route de Pompadour).
Île-de-France Mobilités
Ile-de-France Mobilités imagines, organises and finances public transport for all Ile-de-France residents. At the heart of the Ile-de-France transport network, it brings together all the players (passengers, elected officials, manufacturers, carriers, infrastructure managers, etc.), invests and innovates to improve the service provided to passengers. It decides on and manages projects for the development and modernisation of all transport networks, the operation of which it entrusts to carriers. Its Board of Directors, made up of the Ile-de-France Region, the City of Paris and the seven other departments in the Ile-de-France region, thus carries the vision of all public transport in the Ile-de-France region (train, RER, metro, tramway, T Zen, cable and bus). Île-de-France Mobilités finances the acquisition of the rolling stock and operating costs.