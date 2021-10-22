Funding and actors

The State is investing in Île-de-France in projects to modernise and develop the existing network. Its ambition is to improve the daily life of these inhabitants in terms of travel. It wishes to offer them an alternative to car use by continuing to build a more efficient public transport network accessible to all and thus strengthen the attractiveness of the region. To this end, the State is developing a network to link the major Ile-de-France hubs to each other and to the centre of the agglomeration within the framework of Law No. 2010-597 of 3 June 2010 on Greater Paris. It supports public transport projects such as the extension of the RER E "Eole" to the west, improves the service of the RER A, B and D, the extension of metro lines in the inner suburbs, the implementation of tramways or public transport in dedicated lanes. This strong commitment of the State is one of the major elements that led, in January 2021, to the signing of a historic agreement with the Region on the future of transport in the Capital Region.