Pole - Station

New linkGare du Nord - Gare de l'Est

Financing and the actors

The actors

The project for a new link between the Gare du Nord and the Gare de l'Est is being carried out by several project owners.

SNCF Stations & Connections

SNCF Gares & Connexions is carrying out elements 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7 (see the plan below for details).

City of Paris

The City of Paris is responsible for the implementation of element 1 (road improvements on Rue d'Alsace, Rue de Dunkerque and Rue Lafayette).

CDG Express

CDG Express, the contracting authority for the rail link project to Paris – Charles de Gaulle airport, is responsible for the construction of element 5 (development of the courtyard and platform level).

The cost of the first phase of the project at the preliminary design stage is estimated at approximately €67.9 million (at the economic conditions of January 2019).

Details of the developments of the new link

There are 7 facilities for this new link.

  1. Road improvements on Rue d'Alsace, Rue de Dunkerque and Rue Lafayette
  2. Escalator and elevator in the rue d'Alsace near the monumental staircase
  3. Escalator and elevator connecting the garden and the courier courtyard
  4. Accessibility of the Château Landon underground and platforms 6 to 12 of the Gare de l'Est (line P)
  5. Landscaping of the courtyard on the ground floor
  6. New passenger hall at 50 rue d'Alsace
  7. Creation of an underpass between the Magenta station of the RER E and the new passenger hall of the Gare de l'Est at 50 rue d'Alsace

The funders