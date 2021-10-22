Financing and the actors
The actors
The project for a new link between the Gare du Nord and the Gare de l'Est is being carried out by several project owners.
SNCF Stations & Connections
SNCF Gares & Connexions is carrying out elements 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7 (see the plan below for details).
City of Paris
The City of Paris is responsible for the implementation of element 1 (road improvements on Rue d'Alsace, Rue de Dunkerque and Rue Lafayette).
CDG Express
CDG Express, the contracting authority for the rail link project to Paris – Charles de Gaulle airport, is responsible for the construction of element 5 (development of the courtyard and platform level).
The cost of the first phase of the project at the preliminary design stage is estimated at approximately €67.9 million (at the economic conditions of January 2019).
Details of the developments of the new link
There are 7 facilities for this new link.
- Road improvements on Rue d'Alsace, Rue de Dunkerque and Rue Lafayette
- Escalator and elevator in the rue d'Alsace near the monumental staircase
- Escalator and elevator connecting the garden and the courier courtyard
- Accessibility of the Château Landon underground and platforms 6 to 12 of the Gare de l'Est (line P)
- Landscaping of the courtyard on the ground floor
- New passenger hall at 50 rue d'Alsace
- Creation of an underpass between the Magenta station of the RER E and the new passenger hall of the Gare de l'Est at 50 rue d'Alsace