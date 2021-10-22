New linkGare du Nord - Gare de l'Est

Pole - Station

Located in the north-east of Paris, in the 10th arrondissement, the project to link the Gare du Nord and the Gare de l'Est consists of building a real optimised connection accessible to all, on the surface and/or underground, between the Paris Nord (Gare du Nord - Magenta - La Chapelle) and Paris Est (Gare de l'Est - Château-Landon) hubs. This link will directly connect all modes of transport and thus improve travel times.

The new escalator between the rue d'Alsace basse and the rue d'Alsace haute.
The new elevator between the rue d'Alsace basse and the rue d'Alsace haute.
Road improvements on the rue d'Alsace haute
Road improvements on the rue d'Alsace haute
Surface-underground articulation
Surface-underground articulation

Image 1 of 5

The new escalator between the rue d'Alsace basse and the rue d'Alsace haute © Île-de-France Mobilités

State
Île-de-France Region
City of Paris
CDG Express
SNCF Stations & Connections
Île-de-France Mobilités

The development of the new link

There are 7 facilities for this new link. 1. Road improvements on Rue d'Alsace, Rue de Dunkerque and Rue Lafayette. 2. Escalator and elevator in the rue d'Alsace near the monumental staircase. 3. Escalator and elevator connecting the garden and the courier courtyard. 4. Accessibility of the Château Landon underground and platforms 6 to 12 of the Gare de l'Est (line P). 5. Development of the courtyard on the ground floor. 6. New passenger hall at 50 rue d'Alsace. 7. Creation of an underpass between the Magenta station of the RER E and the new passenger hall of the Gare de l'Est at 50 rue d'Alsace

Key-Figures

800 000passengers per day

at both stations

200 000Connections per day

throughout the cluster

Two stations

only 500 metres away

8 to 14 minuteson foot

between Gare du Nord and Gare de l'Est

Calendar

Funding and actors
  1. 2016
    Prior consultation
  2. 2018
    Further studies and schematic diagram
  3. 2020
    Preliminary design studies
  4. Today
    2020-2027
    Work
  5. 2022
    Development of the rue d'Alsace haute and the rue de Dunkerque
  6. 2023
    Commissioning of the escalator on rue d'Alsace
  7. First quarter 2027
    Objective of completing the work in line with the commissioning of the CDG Express