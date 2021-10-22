New linkGare du Nord - Gare de l'Est

Located in the north-east of Paris, in the 10th arrondissement, the project to link the Gare du Nord and the Gare de l'Est consists of building a real optimised connection accessible to all, on the surface and/or underground, between the Paris Nord (Gare du Nord - Magenta - La Chapelle) and Paris Est (Gare de l'Est - Château-Landon) hubs. This link will directly connect all modes of transport and thus improve travel times.