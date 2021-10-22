New linkGare du Nord - Gare de l'Est

Located in the north-east of Paris, in the 10th arrondissement, the project to link the Gare du Nord and the Gare de l'Est consists of building a real optimised connection accessible to all, on the surface and/or underground, between the Paris Nord (Gare du Nord - Magenta - La Chapelle) and Paris Est (Gare de l'Est - Château-Landon) hubs. This link will directly connect all modes of transport and thus improve travel times.
Image 1 of 5
The development of the new link
Key-Figures
800 000passengers per day
at both stations
200 000Connections per day
throughout the cluster
Two stations
only 500 metres away
8 to 14 minuteson foot
between Gare du Nord and Gare de l'Est
Calendar
- 2016Prior consultation
- 2018Further studies and schematic diagram
- 2020Preliminary design studies
- Today2020-2027Work
- 2022Development of the rue d'Alsace haute and the rue de Dunkerque
- 2023Commissioning of the escalator on rue d'Alsace
- First quarter 2027Objective of completing the work in line with the commissioning of the CDG Express