The new escalator between the rue d'Alsace basse and the rue d'Alsace haute. © Île-de-France Mobilités

The new escalator between the rue d'Alsace basse and the rue d'Alsace haute. © Île-de-France Mobilités

The new escalator between the rue d'Alsace basse and the rue d'Alsace haute. © Île-de-France Mobilités

The new elevator between the rue d'Alsace basse and the rue d'Alsace haute. © Île-de-France Mobilités