ExtensionRosny-Bois-Perrier > Noisy-Champs

Metro 11 connects Châtelet (Paris 1st) to Rosny-Bois-Perrier (93). The extension of Mairie des Lilas (93) to Rosny-Bois-Perrier (93) was inaugurated in June 2024.

Currently under study, its extension to Noisy-Champs (77) aims to better serve the inner and middle suburbs of Paris by offering a direct connection between two major centres of activity in the east of the Paris region.

The joint project owners of the project are Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP.

Find out more about the extension to Rosny-Bois-Perrier opened in June 2024
State
Île-de-France Region
Department of Seine et Marne
Department of Seine-Saint-Denis
Society of Major Projects
RATP
Île-de-France Mobilités

Plan

Key-Figures

12 minutes

between Rosny-Bois-Perrier and Noisy-Champs

4

New stations

10 km

New paths