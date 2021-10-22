ExtensionRosny-Bois-Perrier > Noisy-Champs

Metro 11 connects Châtelet (Paris 1st) to Rosny-Bois-Perrier (93). The extension of Mairie des Lilas (93) to Rosny-Bois-Perrier (93) was inaugurated in June 2024.

Currently under study, its extension to Noisy-Champs (77) aims to better serve the inner and middle suburbs of Paris by offering a direct connection between two major centres of activity in the east of the Paris region.

The joint project owners of the project are Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP.