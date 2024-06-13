ExtensionMairie des Lilas > Rosny-Bois-Perrier

Metro line 11 connects Châtelet (Paris 1st) to Rosny-sous-Bois (93).
The extension to Rosny-Bois-Perrier provides access to the towns of Les Lilas, Romainville, Noisy-le-Sec, Montreuil and Rosny-sous-Bois. It completes the network of this part of Seine-Saint-Denis by offering connections with several structuring lines of the Ile-de-France network.
In parallel with its extension, line 11 has evolved and modernised with the adaptation of the historic stations as well as the renewal of the rolling stock.
Key-Figures
85 000
inhabitants and jobs served
6Miles
New paths
12Minutes
between Mairie des Lilas and Rosny-Bois-Perrier
5
Municipalities crossed
6
New stations
10 100Travellers
during rush hour in the morning on the extension
1 min 45
between each metro during rush hour
30 100Travellers
during rush hour in the morning on the extended line
Calendar
- 2010Consultation with guarantor
- 2011-2013Preliminary studies
- 2013Approval of the schematic diagram and public inquiry
- 2014Declaration of public utility and validation of the preliminary project
- 2015-2019Preparatory work
- 2016-2024Work
- Summer 2023Arrival of the new 5-car MP14 rolling stock
- 2023-2024Station layout, testing and dry running
- TodayJune 13, 2024Commissioning