ExtensionMairie des Lilas > Rosny-Bois-Perrier

Metro line 11 connects Châtelet (Paris 1st) to Rosny-sous-Bois (93).

The extension to Rosny-Bois-Perrier provides access to the towns of Les Lilas, Romainville, Noisy-le-Sec, Montreuil and Rosny-sous-Bois. It completes the network of this part of Seine-Saint-Denis by offering connections with several structuring lines of the Ile-de-France network.

In parallel with its extension, line 11 has evolved and modernised with the adaptation of the historic stations as well as the renewal of the rolling stock.