ExtensionMairie des Lilas > Rosny-Bois-Perrier

Metro line 11 connects Châtelet (Paris 1st) to Rosny-sous-Bois (93).

The extension to Rosny-Bois-Perrier provides access to the towns of Les Lilas, Romainville, Noisy-le-Sec, Montreuil and Rosny-sous-Bois. It completes the network of this part of Seine-Saint-Denis by offering connections with several structuring lines of the Ile-de-France network.

In parallel with its extension, line 11 has evolved and modernised with the adaptation of the historic stations as well as the renewal of the rolling stock.

The MP14 test train leaving the new maintenance workshop for line 11 in Rosny-sous-Bois - RATP INFRAS - Isabelle Bonnet
The MP14 test train leaving the new maintenance workshop for line 11 in Rosny-sous-Bois - RATP INFRAS - Isabelle Bonnet
The MP14 test train leaving the new maintenance workshop for line 11 in Rosny-sous-Bois - RATP INFRAS - Isabelle Bonnet

The viaduct of line 11 in Rosny-sous-Bois © RATP INFRA / Isabelle Bonnet

Key-Figures

85 000

inhabitants and jobs served

6Miles

New paths

12Minutes

between Mairie des Lilas and Rosny-Bois-Perrier

5

Municipalities crossed

6

New stations

10 100Travellers

during rush hour in the morning on the extension

1 min 45

between each metro during rush hour

30 100Travellers

during rush hour in the morning on the extended line

Calendar

  1. 2010
    Consultation with guarantor
  2. 2011-2013
    Preliminary studies
  3. 2013
    Approval of the schematic diagram and public inquiry
  4. 2014
    Declaration of public utility and validation of the preliminary project
  5. 2015-2019
    Preparatory work
  6. 2016-2024
    Work
  7. Summer 2023
    Arrival of the new 5-car MP14 rolling stock
  8. 2023-2024
    Station layout, testing and dry running
  9. Today
    June 13, 2024
    Commissioning

Funding and actors