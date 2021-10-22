Funding and actors
Actors
The joint project owners of the project are Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP.
Funding
Infrastructure for the extension
€1,084 million (2014 value) financed by the State (20%), the Île-de-France Region (46%), the Société des Grands Projets (SGP) (28%), and the Seine-Saint-Denis department (6%).
Modernisation of the existing line
€214 million (2014 value) financed by the State (11%), the Île-de-France Region (26%), the City of Paris (29%), and the RATP (34%).
Rolling stock (39 trainsets)
€310 million (2014 value) 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités
The farm
100% funded by Île-de-France Mobilités