ExtensionMairie de Saint-Ouen > Saint-Denis Pleyel

Metro line 14, which is fully automatic, connects Olympiades (Paris 13th) to Mairie de Saint-Ouen (93). The extension to the north to Mairie de Saint-Ouen (93) has been in service since December 2020.

The extension of Mairie de Saint-Ouen (93) to Saint-Denis Pleyel (93) will create an efficient link with the existing and future public transport network by connecting the existing network to the future Saint-Denis Pleyel interchange hub, a future interconnection point for three metro lines and two train lines.