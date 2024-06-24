ExtensionMairie de Saint-Ouen > Saint-Denis Pleyel

Metro line 14, which is fully automatic, connects Olympiades (Paris 13th) to Mairie de Saint-Ouen (93). The extension to the north to Mairie de Saint-Ouen (93) has been in service since December 2020.
The extension of Mairie de Saint-Ouen (93) to Saint-Denis Pleyel (93) will create an efficient link with the existing and future public transport network by connecting the existing network to the future Saint-Denis Pleyel interchange hub, a future interconnection point for three metro lines and two train lines.
Key-Figures
1,7Miles
New paths
1
New Station
85Seconds
between each metro during rush hour in the morning
Calendar
- 2013Consultation
- 2014Public inquiry
- 2015Statement of Public Use
- 2016Preliminary draft
- 2017-2024Work
- June 24, 2024Commissioning