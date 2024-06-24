Metro

ExtensionMairie de Saint-Ouen > Saint-Denis Pleyel

Metro line 14, which is fully automatic, connects Olympiades (Paris 13th) to Mairie de Saint-Ouen (93). The extension to the north to Mairie de Saint-Ouen (93) has been in service since December 2020.

The extension of Mairie de Saint-Ouen (93) to Saint-Denis Pleyel (93) will create an efficient link with the existing and future public transport network by connecting the existing network to the future Saint-Denis Pleyel interchange hub, a future interconnection point for three metro lines and two train lines.

grandparisexpress.fr/ligne-14
Society of Major Projects
RATP
Île-de-France Mobilités

Key-Figures

1,7Miles

New paths

1

New Station

85Seconds

between each metro during rush hour in the morning

Calendar

  1. 2013
    Consultation
  2. 2014
    Public inquiry
  3. 2015
    Statement of Public Use
  4. 2016
    Preliminary draft
  5. 2017-2024
    Work
  6. June 24, 2024
    Commissioning

Download the project sheet

Funding and actors