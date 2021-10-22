Funding and actors
Actors
The project owner is the Société des Grands Projets (SGP).
Île-de-France Mobilités, the organising authority for sustainable mobility in Île-de-France:
- ensures the quality of the network of the new network (connections and stations)
- steers the coordination of rail interconnection studies,
- studies the evolution of the bus network in conjunction with local authorities,
- finances the operation.
Funding
Infrastructure
€155 million (2012 value) 100% financed by the Société des Grands Projets (SGP)
Rolling stock
€72 million (2014 value) 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités
The farm
100% funded by Île-de-France Mobilités