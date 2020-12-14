Metro

ExtensionSaint-Lazare > Mairie de Saint-Ouen

Metro line 14, which is fully automatic, linked Olympiades (Paris 13th) to Saint-Lazare (Paris 8th). The extension to the north to Mairie de Saint-Ouen (93) aims to relieve congestion on metro line 13 by serving the districts of the north-west of France. It provides for the creation of two stations in Paris (Pont Cardinet and Porte de Clichy), two stations in Clichy-la-Garenne and Saint-Ouen (Saint-Ouen and Mairie de Saint-Ouen) and a maintenance and storage site in Saint-Ouen in the Docks concerted development zone (ZAC).
In parallel with the extension, the stations of line 14 have been modernised to adapt to the new trains with higher capacity and to accommodate new passengers in the best conditions.

A metro train on the platform at the Mairie de Saint-Ouen station on line 14
A metro train on the platform at the Mairie de Saint-Ouen station on line 14

State
Île-de-France Region
Hauts-de-Seine department
Department of Seine-Saint-Denis
City of Paris
Society of Major Projects
RATP
Île-de-France Mobilités

Key-Figures

96,100 inhabitants

and 72,000 jobs served

5.8 km

New paths

3 municipalities

Served

12 500

daily passengers during morning rush hour on the extension

4

New stations

1 min 45

between each metro during rush hour

Calendar

Funding and actors
  1. 2010
    Consultation with guarantor
  2. 2011
    Schematic diagram
  3. 2012
    Public inquiry, declaration of public utility (DUP) and preliminary project
  4. 2013
    Detailed studies
  5. 2014-2019
    Work
  6. December 14, 2020
    Commissioning of the extension

December 14, 2020