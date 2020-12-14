ExtensionSaint-Lazare > Mairie de Saint-Ouen

Metro line 14, which is fully automatic, linked Olympiades (Paris 13th) to Saint-Lazare (Paris 8th). The extension to the north to Mairie de Saint-Ouen (93) aims to relieve congestion on metro line 13 by serving the districts of the north-west of France. It provides for the creation of two stations in Paris (Pont Cardinet and Porte de Clichy), two stations in Clichy-la-Garenne and Saint-Ouen (Saint-Ouen and Mairie de Saint-Ouen) and a maintenance and storage site in Saint-Ouen in the Docks concerted development zone (ZAC).

In parallel with the extension, the stations of line 14 have been modernised to adapt to the new trains with higher capacity and to accommodate new passengers in the best conditions.