Funding and actors
Actors
The joint project owners of the project are Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP.
Île-de-France Mobilités, the organising authority for sustainable mobility in Île-de-France:
- ensures the quality of the network of the new network (connections and stations)
- steers the coordination of rail interconnection studies,
- studies the evolution of the bus network in conjunction with local authorities,
- finances the operation.
Funding
Infrastructure
1380 million euros (2012 value) financed by the Société des Grands Projets (SGP) (58.9%), the City of Paris (21.3%), the Île-de-France Region (13.6%), the Hauts-de-Seine department (3.1%) and the Seine-Saint-Denis department (3.1%).
Rolling stock
€619 million (2015 value) 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités
The farm
100% funded by Île-de-France Mobilités