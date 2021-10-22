New linePont de Sèvres > Saint-Denis Pleyel

Line 15 West is the extension of line 15 South from Pont de Sèvres (92) to Saint-Denis-Pleyel (93) via the La Défense hub (92). In the long term, line 15, fully automatic and underground, on the ring road near Paris, which will make it possible to relieve congestion on the existing public transport networks by efficiently serving the departments of the inner suburbs by travel from suburb to suburb.

Line 15 West will provide efficient connections to the capital or to the whole of Île-de-France thanks to its numerous connections to existing and future networks.