New linePont de Sèvres > Saint-Denis Pleyel

Line 15 West is the extension of line 15 South from Pont de Sèvres (92) to Saint-Denis-Pleyel (93) via the La Défense hub (92). In the long term, line 15, fully automatic and underground, on the ring road near Paris, which will make it possible to relieve congestion on the existing public transport networks by efficiently serving the departments of the inner suburbs by travel from suburb to suburb.

Line 15 West will provide efficient connections to the capital or to the whole of Île-de-France thanks to its numerous connections to existing and future networks.

Plan

Key-Figures

450 000

daily passengers on the new section

20 km

New paths

24 minutes

between Pont de Sèvres and Saint-Denis Pleyel

9

New stations

2 minutes

between each metro during rush hour in the morning

Calendar

  1. 2010-2011
    Public debate
  2. 2014
    Consultation
  3. 2015
    Public inquiry
  4. 2016
    Declaration of public utility (DUP)
  5. 2018-2023
    Detailed studies
  6. Today
    2023-2030
    Work
  7. Horizon 2031
    Commissioning

Funding and actors