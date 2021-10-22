Metro

New linePont de Sèvres > Saint-Denis Pleyel

Funding and actors

Actors

The project owner is the Société des Grands Projets (SGP).

Île-de-France Mobilités, the organising authority for sustainable mobility in Île-de-France:

  • ensures the quality of the network of the new network (connections and stations)
  • leads the coordination of rail interconnection studies
  • studies the evolution of the bus network in conjunction with local authorities
  • finances the operation.
Funding
Infrastructure

€4,177 million (at 2015 economic conditions) 100% financed by the Société des Grands Projets (SGP)

Rolling stock

100% funded by Île-de-France Mobilités

The farm

100% funded by Île-de-France Mobilités

