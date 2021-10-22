Metro

New lineSaint-Denis Pleyel > Le Mesnil Amelot

Line 17 of the Ile-de-France metro will connect Saint-Denis Pleyel (93) to Mesnil Amelot (77) via Le Bourget, with a common section with line 16 from Saint-Denis Pleyel to Le Bourget. It will be commissioned in three phases: the first from Saint-Denis Pleyel to Le Bourget Airport, the second from Le Bourget Airport to Parc des Expositions, and the third from Parc des Expositions to Le Mesnil-Amelot.

This new fully automatic line will serve the territories of Le Bourget, Gonesse and Grand Roissy by connecting them directly to the Plaine Saint-Denis. It will also strengthen the service to the Le Bourget Exhibition Centre.

The viaduct of line 17 at the Parc des Expositions station © Société des Grands Projets / Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

Key-Figures

170 000

daily passengers on the line

27 km

approximately

25 minutes

between Saint-Denis Pleyel and Le Mesnil Amelot

6.4 km

of the common trunk with line 16

8

New stations

3 to 4 minutes

between each metro during morning rush hour on line 17

2 minutes

between each metro during morning rush hour on the common section with line 16

Calendar

  1. 2010-2011
    Public debate
  2. 2013
    Consultation for the Metro 17 South (from Saint-Denis Pleyel to Le Bourget)
  3. 2014
    Consultation for the Metro 17 North (from Le Bourget to Mesnil Amelot)
  4. 2016
    Preliminary project for Metro 17 South
  5. 2016
    Public inquiry for Metro 17 North
  6. 2017
    Declaration of public utility
  7. Today
    2017-2030
    Work
  8. Horizon 2026
    Commissioning between Saint-Denis Pleyel and Le Bourget Airport
  9. Horizon 2028
    Commissioning between Le Bourget Airport and Parc des Expositions
  10. Horizon 2030
    Commissioning between Parc des Expositions and Le Mesnil Amelot

Funding and actors