New lineSaint-Denis Pleyel > Le Mesnil Amelot

Line 17 of the Ile-de-France metro will connect Saint-Denis Pleyel (93) to Mesnil Amelot (77) via Le Bourget, with a common section with line 16 from Saint-Denis Pleyel to Le Bourget. It will be commissioned in three phases: the first from Saint-Denis Pleyel to Le Bourget Airport, the second from Le Bourget Airport to Parc des Expositions, and the third from Parc des Expositions to Le Mesnil-Amelot.
This new fully automatic line will serve the territories of Le Bourget, Gonesse and Grand Roissy by connecting them directly to the Plaine Saint-Denis. It will also strengthen the service to the Le Bourget Exhibition Centre.
Image 1 of 3
Plan
Key-Figures
170 000
daily passengers on the line
27 km
approximately
25 minutes
between Saint-Denis Pleyel and Le Mesnil Amelot
6.4 km
of the common trunk with line 16
8
New stations
3 to 4 minutes
between each metro during morning rush hour on line 17
2 minutes
between each metro during morning rush hour on the common section with line 16
Calendar
- 2010-2011Public debate
- 2013Consultation for the Metro 17 South (from Saint-Denis Pleyel to Le Bourget)
- 2014Consultation for the Metro 17 North (from Le Bourget to Mesnil Amelot)
- 2016Preliminary project for Metro 17 South
- 2016Public inquiry for Metro 17 North
- 2017Declaration of public utility
- Today2017-2030Work
- Horizon 2026Commissioning between Saint-Denis Pleyel and Le Bourget Airport
- Horizon 2028Commissioning between Le Bourget Airport and Parc des Expositions
- Horizon 2030Commissioning between Parc des Expositions and Le Mesnil Amelot