New lineSaint-Denis Pleyel > Le Mesnil Amelot

Line 17 of the Ile-de-France metro will connect Saint-Denis Pleyel (93) to Mesnil Amelot (77) via Le Bourget, with a common section with line 16 from Saint-Denis Pleyel to Le Bourget. It will be commissioned in three phases: the first from Saint-Denis Pleyel to Le Bourget Airport, the second from Le Bourget Airport to Parc des Expositions, and the third from Parc des Expositions to Le Mesnil-Amelot.

This new fully automatic line will serve the territories of Le Bourget, Gonesse and Grand Roissy by connecting them directly to the Plaine Saint-Denis. It will also strengthen the service to the Le Bourget Exhibition Centre.