Funding and actors

Actors

The project owner is the Société des Grands Projets (SGP).

Île-de-France Mobilités, the organising authority for sustainable mobility in Île-de-France:

  • ensures the quality of the network of the new network (connections and stations)
  • leads the coordination of rail interconnection studies
  • studies the evolution of the bus network in conjunction with local authorities
  • finances the operation.
Funding
Infrastructure

€2,223 million (under 2012 economic conditions) financed by the Société des Grands Projets (SGP) at 100%.

Rolling stock

100% funded by Île-de-France Mobilités

The farm

100% funded by Île-de-France Mobilités

