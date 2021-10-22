New lineAéroport d’Orly > Versailles Chantiers

Line 18 of the Ile-de-France metro will connect Orly Airport (94) to Versailles Chantiers (78) in three phases: the first from Massy Palaiseau to Christ de Saclay, the second from Massy Palaiseau to Orly Airport, in connection with line 14, and the third from Christ de Saclay to Versailles - Chantiers.

This new fully automatic line will meet the travel needs of residents, students, researchers and employees who live, study or work nearby, particularly in Antony, Massy, on the Saclay plateau, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and Versailles.