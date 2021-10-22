New lineAéroport d’Orly > Versailles Chantiers

Metro

Line 18 of the Ile-de-France metro will connect Orly Airport (94) to Versailles Chantiers (78) in three phases: the first from Massy Palaiseau to Christ de Saclay, the second from Massy Palaiseau to Orly Airport, in connection with line 14, and the third from Christ de Saclay to Versailles - Chantiers.

This new fully automatic line will meet the travel needs of residents, students, researchers and employees who live, study or work nearby, particularly in Antony, Massy, on the Saclay plateau, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and Versailles.

Key-Figures

110 000

daily passengers on the line (by 2030)

30 mins

from Orly Airport to Versailles Chantiers

35 km

of tracks, including 14 km above ground

10

New stations

3 minutes

Approximately between each metro during rush hour in the morning

Calendar

  1. 2010-2011
    Public debate
  2. 2015
    Consultation
  3. 2016
    Public inquiry
  4. 2017
    Declaration of public utility
  5. Today
    2018-2030
    Work
  6. Horizon 2026
    Commissioning between Massy Palaiseau and Christ de Saclay
  7. Horizon 2027
    Commissioning between Massy Palaiseau and Orly Airport
  8. Horizon 2030
    Commissioning between Christ de Saclay and Versailles Chantiers

