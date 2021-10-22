New lineAéroport d’Orly > Versailles Chantiers

Line 18 of the Ile-de-France metro will connect Orly Airport (94) to Versailles Chantiers (78) in three phases: the first from Massy Palaiseau to Christ de Saclay, the second from Massy Palaiseau to Orly Airport, in connection with line 14, and the third from Christ de Saclay to Versailles - Chantiers.
This new fully automatic line will meet the travel needs of residents, students, researchers and employees who live, study or work nearby, particularly in Antony, Massy, on the Saclay plateau, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and Versailles.
110 000
daily passengers on the line (by 2030)
30 mins
from Orly Airport to Versailles Chantiers
35 km
of tracks, including 14 km above ground
10
New stations
3 minutes
Approximately between each metro during rush hour in the morning
Calendar
- 2010-2011Public debate
- 2015Consultation
- 2016Public inquiry
- 2017Declaration of public utility
- Today2018-2030Work
- Horizon 2026Commissioning between Massy Palaiseau and Christ de Saclay
- Horizon 2027Commissioning between Massy Palaiseau and Orly Airport
- Horizon 2030Commissioning between Christ de Saclay and Versailles Chantiers