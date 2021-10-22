Funding and actors
Actors
The project owner has been the Société des Grands Projets (SGP) since the transfer of the project management by Île-de-France Mobilités in 2015.
Île-de-France Mobilités, the organising authority for sustainable mobility in Île-de-France:
- ensures the quality of the network of the new network (connections and stations)
- leads the coordination of rail interconnection studies
- studies the evolution of the bus network in conjunction with local authorities
- finances the operation.
Funding
Infrastructure
€3,630 million (at 2012 economic conditions) 100% financed by the Société des Grands Projets (SGP).
Rolling stock
100% funded by Île-de-France Mobilités
The farm
100% funded by Île-de-France Mobilités