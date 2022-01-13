ExtensionMontrouge > Bagneux

Line 4 of the metro linked Porte de Clignancourt (Paris 18th) to Mairie de Montrouge (92). This line is the most interconnected to the transport network (stations, metro, RER, train). After the extension from Porte d'Orléans to Mairie de Montrouge opened in 2013, the extension to Bagneux (92) creates an efficient link between Bagneux and Paris and connects the existing public transport network with metro line 15.

In parallel with its extension, line 4 has been the subject of a full automation project, based on the model of what was done on line 1.