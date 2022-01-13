ExtensionMontrouge > Bagneux

Metro

Line 4 of the metro linked Porte de Clignancourt (Paris 18th) to Mairie de Montrouge (92). This line is the most interconnected to the transport network (stations, metro, RER, train). After the extension from Porte d'Orléans to Mairie de Montrouge opened in 2013, the extension to Bagneux (92) creates an efficient link between Bagneux and Paris and connects the existing public transport network with metro line 15.

In parallel with its extension, line 4 has been the subject of a full automation project, based on the model of what was done on line 1.

Station Bagneux - Lucie Aubrac © Île-de-France Mobilités

State
Île-de-France Region
Hauts-de-Seine department
RATP
Île-de-France Mobilités

The route

Key-Figures

20 minutes

approximately between Bagneux and Châtelet-Les Halles

41 400

inhabitants and jobs served

2

New stations

3 min 20

between Montrouge Town Hall and Bagneux

Calendar

  1. 2011
    Preliminary draft
  2. 2012
    Public inquiry and declaration of public utility
  3. 2013-2014
    Front-end and project studies
  4. 2015-2020
    Work
  5. January 13, 2022
    Commissioning
  6. January 19, 2024
    Full line automation