ExtensionMontrouge > Bagneux

Line 4 of the metro linked Porte de Clignancourt (Paris 18th) to Mairie de Montrouge (92). This line is the most interconnected to the transport network (stations, metro, RER, train). After the extension from Porte d'Orléans to Mairie de Montrouge opened in 2013, the extension to Bagneux (92) creates an efficient link between Bagneux and Paris and connects the existing public transport network with metro line 15.
In parallel with its extension, line 4 has been the subject of a full automation project, based on the model of what was done on line 1.
The route
Key-Figures
20 minutes
approximately between Bagneux and Châtelet-Les Halles
41 400
inhabitants and jobs served
2
New stations
3 min 20
between Montrouge Town Hall and Bagneux
Calendar
- 2011Preliminary draft
- 2012Public inquiry and declaration of public utility
- 2013-2014Front-end and project studies
- 2015-2020Work
- January 13, 2022Commissioning
- January 19, 2024Full line automation