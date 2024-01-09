Metro: line 4 is 100% automated

Since 2022, metro line 4 has been getting a makeover, with the gradual arrival of fully automated shuttles between Bagneux and Porte de Clignancourt and the extension of the line between Mairie de Montrouge and Bagneux.

And in January 2024, the automation of the line will take a new step forward with 100% automatic shuttles in circulation!

What are the advantages? What is an automatic metro? We take stock.