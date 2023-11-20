The results of the consultation are online!

From 30 May to 1 July 2016, the project for a station and bus hub in a dedicated lane was the subject of a preliminary consultation which made it possible to inform about the project and to gather the opinion of nearly 250 people.

These opinions were issued in the context of the two meetings and the workshop, which took place in the field, the public meeting, the meeting of the major players and all the modalities of participation made available to the public.

The opinions expressed during the consultation show general support for the project and an agreement on the route of sequences 1, 2 and 3 (i.e. from the Mantes-la-Jolie station to the hospital sector). The proposed developments for the station hub were also well received, with some requests for specific uses.

On 6 December 2016, the STIF Council adopted the report on the consultation of the project for a station and bus hub in the Mantois and decided to continue the project, taking into account the rich and numerous exchanges.

The rest of the studies will be carried out by the Greater Paris Seine et Oise Agglomeration Community, in conjunction with the STIF. The public will be kept informed of the progress of the project.

We invite you to discover the report, the summary and the annexes of the consultation report.