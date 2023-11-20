Station PoleBus Mantois

Published on
27000Travellers
1 station hubAccessible to all
About 500Parking spaces
7500Travellers
13 stationsfor 5,4km
20 minutesof terminus
A bus every7 to 8 minutes
Developmentscycacles
New vehiclesof the last
- 2014-2015: Preliminary Studies / Schematic Diagram
- 2016: consultation
- 2018-2020: schematic diagram
- 2022 – 2023: Preliminary Project
- Horizon 2027: commissioning of the new major interchange hub in Mantes-la-Jolie
Finance
The total amount of the bus project in a dedicated lane and station hub is €69 million at this stage of the studies, and excluding the investment planned for the ticket of the RER E extension project.
Actors
The Objectives and Main Characteristics of the Mantois station and bus hub project was produced by the STIF, the transport organising authority in the Île-de-France region. The funders are the Île-de-France Region, the Yvelines Department and the Greater Paris Seine et Oise Urban Community.
The municipalities of Mantes-la-Jolie, Mantes-la-Ville and Rosny-sur-Seine, which are involved in the project, are involved in the entire project, as well as the Etablissement Public d'Aménagement du Mantois Seine Aval (EPAMSA), which has been in charge of managing the Seine Aval operation of national interest since 2008.