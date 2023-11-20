Station PoleBus Mantois

To meet the existing needs in terms of public transport services and to support the arrival of the extension of the RER E and the various urban development projects planned for the Mantois region, the STIF and its partners plan to create a bus in a dedicated lane and to redevelop the Mantes-la-Jolie station hub.

This new high-quality, fast and regular link will contribute to improving travel conditions by serving the Mantes-la-Jolie station hub, the Val-Fourré district, the future river eco-district and Rosny-sur-Seine.

In order to facilitate the coexistence of the different uses and to accommodate the increase in the number of passengers on the horizon of the extension of the RER E to the West, it is also planned to redevelop the entire Mantes-la-Jolie station hub.