Station PoleBus Mantois

To meet the existing needs in terms of public transport services and to support the arrival of the extension of the RER E and the various urban development projects planned for the Mantois region, the STIF and its partners plan to create a bus in a dedicated lane and to redevelop the Mantes-la-Jolie station hub.

This new high-quality, fast and regular link will contribute to improving travel conditions by serving the Mantes-la-Jolie station hub, the Val-Fourré district, the future river eco-district and Rosny-sur-Seine.

In order to facilitate the coexistence of the different uses and to accommodate the increase in the number of passengers on the horizon of the extension of the RER E to the West, it is also planned to redevelop the entire Mantes-la-Jolie station hub.

Key-Figures

27000Travellers

expected per day

1 station hubAccessible to all

Bus users, pedestrians, cyclists, motorists, taxis

About 500Parking spaces

Additional

7500Travellers

expected per day

13 stationsfor 5,4km

of tracing

20 minutesof terminus

at terminus

A bus every7 to 8 minutes

during rush hour

Developmentscycacles

Continuous

New vehiclesof the last

Generation

Provisional-Schedule

  • 2014-2015: Preliminary Studies / Schematic Diagram
  • 2016: consultation
  • 2018-2020: schematic diagram
  • 2022 – 2023: Preliminary Project
  • Horizon 2027: commissioning of the new major interchange hub in Mantes-la-Jolie

Finance and actors

Finance

The total amount of the bus project in a dedicated lane and station hub is €69 million at this stage of the studies, and excluding the investment planned for the ticket of the RER E extension project.

Actors

The Objectives and Main Characteristics of the Mantois station and bus hub project was produced by the STIF, the transport organising authority in the Île-de-France region. The funders are the Île-de-France Region, the Yvelines Department and the Greater Paris Seine et Oise Urban Community.

The municipalities of Mantes-la-Jolie, Mantes-la-Ville and Rosny-sur-Seine, which are involved in the project, are involved in the entire project, as well as the Etablissement Public d'Aménagement du Mantois Seine Aval (EPAMSA), which has been in charge of managing the Seine Aval operation of national interest since 2008.