Take part in the consultation from 30 May to 1 July 2016

15 April 2016

Between 30 May and 1 July 2016, a public meeting, field meetings (market, workshop) and information documents allow you to learn about the project and express your opinion on it.

See you at various meetings with the public: (photo)

You will also be able to express yourself:

By posting your opinion on the project's website. From 30 May 2016, and throughout the duration of the consultation, you will be able to participate directly on the project's website. Dedicated to the project, it will allow you to find the essential information on the project of bus in a dedicated lane and the Mantois station hub.

By completing the tear-off coupon on the information document and sending it to us without postage, between May 30 and July 1, 2016.

Economic and social actors will also be particularly solicited as part of a meeting that will allow them to express themselves on the transport conditions of their customers, employees, or users.

You can also find out more at the town halls where exhibitions and information documents will be available.