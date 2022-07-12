The project statement was approved on July 12, 2022
Publication date: July 27, 2022
After the public inquiry held from Tuesday 1 February to Wednesday 2 March 2022, which received 140 observations, and after taking note of the report of the commission of inquiry published on 30 March 2022, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités met on 12 July 2022 to approve the follow-up to the project.
The council approved the project declaration along with the responses to the two recommendations issued by the Investigating Commissioner.
- The report of the investigating commissioner.
- The conclusions and opinion of the Investigating Commissioner on the compatibility of the Melun PLU and Conclusions.
- The opinion of the Investigating Commissioner on public utility.
- The project declaration on the project to redevelop the Melun station hub.
- The annex to the project declaration on the project for the redevelopment of the Melun station hub.