The project statement was approved on July 12, 2022

Publication date: July 27, 2022

After the public inquiry held from Tuesday 1 February to Wednesday 2 March 2022, which received 140 observations, and after taking note of the report of the commission of inquiry published on 30 March 2022, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités met on 12 July 2022 to approve the follow-up to the project.

The council approved the project declaration along with the responses to the two recommendations issued by the Investigating Commissioner.

