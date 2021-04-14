Pole - Station

RedevelopmentPôle-gare de Melun

With nearly 50,000 passengers per day, the Melun station is one of the main crossing points in Île-de-France. Today, faced with the continuous increase in the number of passengers and infrastructures that need to be modernised, the redevelopment of the station hub has become necessary.

State
Île-de-France Region
Department of Seine et Marne
Melun Val de Seine Agglomeration Community
SPL Melun Val de Seine Aménagement
SNCF Stations & Connections
Île-de-France Mobilités

The work

The work is organised in several areas, including the railway area, urban spaces, as well as related projects. To minimise the impact on passengers and local residents, they are being carried out gradually.

Calendar

Funding and actors
  1. 2017
    Approval of the Objectives and Main Characteristics File (DOCP)
  2. 2018
    Prior consultation
  3. 2018 - 2021
    Preliminary Studies (Schematic)
  4. April 14, 2021
    Validation of the Schematic and the Public Utility Inquiry File by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités
  5. 2021 - 2023
    Detailed studies (Preliminary design)
  6. Early 2022
    Public inquiry
  7. July 12, 2022
    Project declaration by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités
  8. 2022 - 2024
    Works studies (Project)
  9. 2023 -2024
    Preparatory work
  10. Today
    2024 - 2030
    Infrastructure works and gradual commissioning of the Pole's facilities
  11. 2030
    Complete commissioning of the centre's facilities