RedevelopmentPôle-gare de Melun

With nearly 50,000 passengers per day, the Melun station is one of the main crossing points in Île-de-France. Today, faced with the continuous increase in the number of passengers and infrastructures that need to be modernised, the redevelopment of the station hub has become necessary.
The work
The work is organised in several areas, including the railway area, urban spaces, as well as related projects. To minimise the impact on passengers and local residents, they are being carried out gradually.
Calendar
- 2017Approval of the Objectives and Main Characteristics File (DOCP)
- 2018Prior consultation
- 2018 - 2021Preliminary Studies (Schematic)
- April 14, 2021Validation of the Schematic and the Public Utility Inquiry File by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités
- 2021 - 2023Detailed studies (Preliminary design)
- Early 2022Public inquiry
- July 12, 2022Project declaration by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités
- 2022 - 2024Works studies (Project)
- 2023 -2024Preparatory work
- Today2024 - 2030Infrastructure works and gradual commissioning of the Pole's facilities
- 2030Complete commissioning of the centre's facilities