Funding and actors
The cost of the project and its financing
The total cost of the project is estimated at this stage of the studies (preliminary studies known as "Schematic Diagram") at €160 million excluding VAT (at 2019 economic conditions). The cost is broken down as follows:
- Railway zone (station sector excluding bicycle tunnels): €112 million
- Northern zone (northern sector and bicycle tunnel): €15M
- South zone (southern sector including parking): €33M
Several types of funding are being mobilised as part of the Pole project:
- State-Region Plan Contract (CPER) PEM programme
- State-Region Plan Contract (CPER) for the Gares programme
- Accessibility Master Plan (SDA)
- IDFM funding known as "common law" (subsidies)
- Financing eligible for the IDFM – SNCF contract (2020 – 2024) and subsequent contract.
The actors of the project
The redevelopment of the Pole is led by several actors called "Project Owners":
- Île-de-France Mobilités manages the coordination of the studies, from the opportunity and feasibility study phase (Objectives and main characteristics file) to the detailed studies phase (Preliminary project)
- SNCF – Gares & Connexions is leading the studies and works of the railway zone (station sector excluding bicycle tunnels)
- The Melun Val de Seine Agglomeration Community is leading the studies and works for the rest of the Pole (northern sector, southern sector and bicycle tunnel
The project studies are being carried out in close collaboration with the local authorities: the cities of Melun, Dammarie-les-Lys and La Rochette, the Melun Val de Seine Agglomeration Community and the Seine-et-Marne Department.
The project is funded by: the State, the Île-de-France Region, the Seine-et-Marne Departmental Council, the Melun Val de Seine Agglomeration Community, SNCF – Gares & Connexions, Île-de-France Mobilités.
Through the State-Region Plan Contract 2015-2020 (CPER) mobilising €7.6 billion, the State is contributing to the modernisation and development of transport lines in the Île-de-France region to meet the travel challenges and expectations of Ile-de-France residents. In this context, the State and the Region define their respective share of investment for the construction of the Melun Cluster.
The Île-de-France Region is the leading funder of the development of transport in Île-de-France. It contributes to the creation or extension of many metro lines, the modernization of RER lines and the development of stations in Île-de-France. His priority: to improve the quality of life of Ile-de-France residents by developing transport in the suburbs. It is now participating in the financing of the studies for the redevelopment of the Melun Pole.
The Department of Seine-et-Marne promotes local services to promote the mobility of the Seine-et-Marne people: Seine-et-Marne Express, on-demand transport, school transport and Pam 77, transport for people with reduced mobility. It supports many projects in the Seine-et-Marne region alongside various partners.
Mobilised to make the Melun Cluster the heart of the agglomeration connecting the different modes of transport (trains, buses, cars, taxis, bicycles, pedestrians, etc.) and a new business district that creates wealth and jobs, the Melun Val-de-Seine Agglomeration Community is committed to thinking about the Melun Cluster.
A long-standing player in the Île-de-France transport network, SNCF operates the 5 RER lines in Île-de-France (including the RER D which serves Melun station), including 2 jointly with the RATP as well as the 9 Transilien lines. This represents nearly 3.2 million Ile-de-France residents transported every day. In addition, SNCF maintains, develops and modernises stations and the railway network. It markets the space in the station as well as access to the rail network for all passenger and freight transport companies. Through its missions, it is also a major player in sustainable mobility, which contributes to the safety, quality, regularity and comfort of the French rail service
As the organising authority for mobility in the Île-de-France region, Île-de-France Mobilités imagines, organises and finances innovative solutions to meet all types of mobility. To do this, it has embarked on an ambitious programme to modernise transport (new trains and buses, reinforcement of bus lines,...). Île-de-France Mobilités is constantly investing to improve accessibility in stations, which helps to improve the comfort of travel for all Ile-de-France residents. More resources are also being deployed to improve passenger safety (reinforcement of the human presence on the ground, development of video protection, etc.). Île-de-France Mobilités is also thinking about mobility in the broadest sense by offering Ile-de-France residents new mobility solutions for their travels: Park and rides, parking spaces for bicycles with Véligo spaces near stations, development of micro-working spaces in stations, etc.