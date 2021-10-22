Funding and actors

The cost of the project and its financing

The total cost of the project is estimated at this stage of the studies (preliminary studies known as "Schematic Diagram") at €160 million excluding VAT (at 2019 economic conditions). The cost is broken down as follows:

Railway zone (station sector excluding bicycle tunnels): €112 million

Northern zone (northern sector and bicycle tunnel): €15M

South zone (southern sector including parking): €33M

Several types of funding are being mobilised as part of the Pole project:

State-Region Plan Contract (CPER) PEM programme

State-Region Plan Contract (CPER) for the Gares programme

Accessibility Master Plan (SDA)

IDFM funding known as "common law" (subsidies)

Financing eligible for the IDFM – SNCF contract (2020 – 2024) and subsequent contract.

The actors of the project

The redevelopment of the Pole is led by several actors called "Project Owners":

Île-de-France Mobilités manages the coordination of the studies, from the opportunity and feasibility study phase (Objectives and main characteristics file) to the detailed studies phase (Preliminary project)

manages the coordination of the studies, from the opportunity and feasibility study phase (Objectives and main characteristics file) to the detailed studies phase (Preliminary project) SNCF – Gares & Connexions is leading the studies and works of the railway zone (station sector excluding bicycle tunnels)

is leading the studies and works of the railway zone (station sector excluding bicycle tunnels) The Melun Val de Seine Agglomeration Community is leading the studies and works for the rest of the Pole (northern sector, southern sector and bicycle tunnel

The project studies are being carried out in close collaboration with the local authorities: the cities of Melun, Dammarie-les-Lys and La Rochette, the Melun Val de Seine Agglomeration Community and the Seine-et-Marne Department.

The project is funded by: the State, the Île-de-France Region, the Seine-et-Marne Departmental Council, the Melun Val de Seine Agglomeration Community, SNCF – Gares & Connexions, Île-de-France Mobilités.