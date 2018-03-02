From 29 January to 2 March 2018, take part in the consultation

Publication date: December 14, 2017

With more than 43,000 daily passengers, Melun station is an attractive hub for the Île-de-France region. By 2030, the number of passengers at the Melun station hub will increase by more than 30% due to the arrival of new transport projects and urban development in the area. However, the Melun station-hub suffers from several difficulties and does not meet current and future travel needs.

Île-de-France Mobilités and its partners propose to rethink the layout and operation of the station to improve the daily travel of passengers in and around the station.

Today, this project is presented to the public during the consultation from January 29 to March 2, 2018.

The consultation is a time of information and exchange between the project partners and the public and aims to collect the opinions of everyone: travellers, residents, employees, associations, etc. to then enrich the project by integrating the needs and expectations expressed as best as possible.

Everything you need to know about the consultation