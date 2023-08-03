Newsletter n°2: read our feedback on the public inquiry

Publication date: March 30, 2023

The second Newsletter of the Melun Pole redevelopment project is now available!

The latter looks back at the public inquiry held in 2022 and which allowed the project to be declared of public utility.

Travel within the station, road traffic, living environment, safety, works: find in this second issue all the answers to the questions asked during the survey.

The letter is also available in paper version in the town halls of Melun, Dammarie-lès-Lys, La Rochette and at the headquarters of the Melun Val de Seine Agglomeration Community.

Download the letter n°2