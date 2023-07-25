The info file is out!

Publication date: January 19, 2022

From 1 February to 2 March, the public inquiry into the redevelopment of the Melun train station centre will take place, a project aimed at making your daily journeys easier!

With 45,000 passengers per day, Melun station is the busiest in Seine-et-Marne. However, it does not meet travel needs.

With the development of the territory, a 30% increase in the number of passengers is expected by 2030 at Melun station.

The project consists of creating a real accessible transfer hub adapted to the urban evolution of the station district and the agglomeration: