A final time of exchange and constructive dialogue

Publication date: February 14, 2018

Yesterday, more than a hundred people came to Melun to get information, ask their questions and give their opinion on the project to redevelop the Melun station hub.

Discussions with the project team made it possible to clarify the differences between the three scenarios for crossing the railway tracks and to deepen the subject of accessibility and developments around the station. This last consultation meeting made it possible to gather many opinions on the project. These opinions will be included in the balance sheet of the consultation which will make it possible to feed future studies on the project.

The consultation on the development project for the Melun station hub is being held until 2 March 2018. Île-de-France Mobilités invites all those interested in the future of the Melun station hub to give their opinion.