Rich exchanges resulting from the workshop-walk

Publication date: February 12, 2018

Île-de-France Mobilités would like to thank the participants of the workshop-walk that took place on Saturday 10 February. This meeting first allowed the participants to make a diagnosis of the functioning and characteristics of the Melun station (forecourt, road traffic, bus stations, etc.).

In a second phase, the twenty or so participants met in a nearby room to work and discuss the planned developments as well as the opportunity of the different scenarios for crossing the railway tracks.

Île-de-France Mobilités would like to thank all the participants!

The report will be available soon.