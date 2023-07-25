The Board of Directors of Île-de-France mobilités was held on 14 April

Publication date: April 15, 2021

On Wednesday 14 April 2021, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités voted on the Schema of the Principle of the project to redevelop the Melun Pole as well as the Public Inquiry File.

The Board of Directors of Ile-de-France Mobilités meets to promote and define transport policies in Île-de-France and to decide on the means of their implementation.

The project to develop the multimodal interchange hub at Melun station is a mobility project initiated in 2013.

The Pôle de Melun is listed:

The SDRIF (approved by the Region on 18 October 2013);

The PDUIF (approved by the Region on 19 June 2014);

The Regional Plan for Mobility (voted by the Region on 19 June 2014);

The State Region Plan Contract 2015-2020 (signed on 9 July 2015).

Île-de-France mobilités took charge of the management of the operation in 2016, and implemented a partnership approach for the realization of the preliminary studies of the Cluster, the schedule of which is as follows:

Opportunity and feasibility studies (Objectives and Main Characteristics File, DOCP): 2016-2017

Preliminary consultation: January – March 2018

Approval of the PCDO: July 2018

Preliminary studies (Schematic): 2018-2020

Submission of the Schematic and the Public Utility Inquiry File to the Île-de-France Mobilités Board of Directors: April 2021

Public inquiry: end of 2021

The Schematic Diagram (SDP) as well as the Investigation File prior to the declaration of public utility (DEUP) of the Melun Pole redevelopment project were approved at the Council meeting of 14 April 2021.

The Schematic is a reference document for the project that defines the Cluster's functionalities programme and the terms of integration. The Schematic studies were carried out taking into account the opinions and lessons learned from the consultation. Thus, the development project of the Melun Pole includes: