Publication date: January 31, 2022

The public inquiry starts today!

To find out more about the project to redevelop the Melun Pole-Station, you can consult the Information File or the Public Utility Inquiry File.

To give your opinion, go to:

www.polegare-melun.enquetepublique.net.

You can also meet the Investigating Commissioner, Mr. Christian Hannezo, during the permanences:

In the town hall of Melun (16 rue Paul-Doumer):

Tuesday, February 1, 2022: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

In the town hall of La Rochette (55 rue Rosa-Bonheur):

Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

In the town hall of Dammarie-lès-Lys (26 rue Charles de Gaulle):