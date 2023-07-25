The public inquiry starts today!
Published on-
Updated on
Publication date: January 31, 2022
The public inquiry starts today!
To find out more about the project to redevelop the Melun Pole-Station, you can consult the Information File or the Public Utility Inquiry File.
To give your opinion, go to:
www.polegare-melun.enquetepublique.net.
You can also meet the Investigating Commissioner, Mr. Christian Hannezo, during the permanences:
In the town hall of Melun (16 rue Paul-Doumer):
- Tuesday, February 1, 2022: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
In the town hall of La Rochette (55 rue Rosa-Bonheur):
- Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
In the town hall of Dammarie-lès-Lys (26 rue Charles de Gaulle):
- Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM