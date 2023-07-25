Start of the public inquiry on 1 February

Publication date: January 26, 2022

The public inquiry into the project to redevelop the Melun station hub will be held from 1 February 2022 at 9 am to 2 March 2022 at 5.30 pm. It is organized by the Prefecture of Seine-et-Marne, under the aegis of an independent Investigating Commissioner, Christian HANNEZO, in the municipalities of Melun, Dammarie-lès-Lys and La Rochette.

The investigating commissioner is at your disposal to discuss and receive your contributions during the permanences:

In the town hall of Melun (16 rue Paul-Doumer):

Tuesday, February 1, 2022: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

In the town hall of La Rochette (55 rue Rosa-Bonheur)

Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

In the town hall of Dammarie-lès-Lys (26 rue Charles de Gaulle):

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

From 1 February and throughout the duration of the public inquiry, you will be able to consult the public inquiry file:

In Melun Town Hall (16 rue Paul-Doumer)

In the town hall of La Rochette (55 rue Rosa-Bonheur)

In the town hall of Dammarie-lès-Lys (26 rue Charles de Gaulle)

On the website of the digital register

On the prefecture's website

The project website

Finally, the submission of your opinions and observations on the project will be possible during the inquiry. To do this, several possibilities are open to you: