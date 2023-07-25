Start of the public inquiry on 1 February
Publication date: January 26, 2022
The public inquiry into the project to redevelop the Melun station hub will be held from 1 February 2022 at 9 am to 2 March 2022 at 5.30 pm. It is organized by the Prefecture of Seine-et-Marne, under the aegis of an independent Investigating Commissioner, Christian HANNEZO, in the municipalities of Melun, Dammarie-lès-Lys and La Rochette.
The investigating commissioner is at your disposal to discuss and receive your contributions during the permanences:
In the town hall of Melun (16 rue Paul-Doumer):
- Tuesday, February 1, 2022: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
In the town hall of La Rochette (55 rue Rosa-Bonheur)
- Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
In the town hall of Dammarie-lès-Lys (26 rue Charles de Gaulle):
- Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
From 1 February and throughout the duration of the public inquiry, you will be able to consult the public inquiry file:
- In Melun Town Hall (16 rue Paul-Doumer)
- In the town hall of La Rochette (55 rue Rosa-Bonheur)
- In the town hall of Dammarie-lès-Lys (26 rue Charles de Gaulle)
- On the website of the digital register
- On the prefecture's website
- The project website
Finally, the submission of your opinions and observations on the project will be possible during the inquiry. To do this, several possibilities are open to you:
- The electronic register
- By email at [email protected]
- By letter to the attention of the investigating commissioner
Christian HANNEZO
Melun Town Hall,
16 rue Paul-Doumer,
77000 Melun
- Paper registers available in the town halls of Melun, Dammarie-lès-Lys and La Rochette