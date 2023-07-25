A meeting rich in exchanges and initial opinions on the project

Publication date: January 30, 2018

On Monday 29 January 2018, around a hundred passengers came to meet the project team to find out more and ask their questions about the development project for the Melun station.

Discussions with the project team focused in particular on the planned developments around the station such as forecourts, pedestrian links, road traffic, bus stations and complementary services. The advantages and disadvantages of the three railway crossing scenarios were also presented.

Many opinions on the project were collected. These opinions will be included in the balance sheet of the consultation.

Île-de-France and the project partners would like to thank all the people we met.

Give your opinion on the project

You can also register for the workshop-walk organized on February 10 via the registration form