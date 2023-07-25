See you tomorrow in Melun for the public meeting

Publication date: February 6, 2018

A public meeting on the project to redevelop the station-hub will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, February 13, 2018, from 7 p.m., in Melun, at the Jacques Marinelli sports complex, 2 rue Dorée.

This public meeting will be an opportunity to inform yourself, ask your questions and give your opinion in order to enrich the reflection on the project.

Everything you need to know about the consultation