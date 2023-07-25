What is the purpose of a consultation? When does it take place?

Consultation is a time of dialogue and exchange between the team in charge of studying the project and the public on the opportunity and the main characteristics of the project.

Île-de-France Mobilités, the project leader, and its partners wanted to organise this time of information and exchanges with current and future users and travellers of the station hub, local residents, residents, as well as anyone interested in the project in order to inform them, collect their questions, their opinions and their expectations on the project.

In this ticket, the consultation meets several objectives:

Inform you about the project, its objectives and its main characteristics;

To gather your opinion on the appropriateness of the project;

Identify a preferred railway crossing scenario;

Integrate the expectations and needs expressed as best as possible to improve the development and operation of the station and its surroundings.

At the end of the consultation, a report on the consultation taking into account all the opinions will be drawn up by Île-de-France Mobilités. Drawing on the lessons learned from the consultation, it will be a decision-making tool for Île-de-France Mobilités and its partners on the follow-up to be given to the project.

This report will be made public and accessible to all.

The consultation on Melun station will take place from 29 January to 2 March 2018.