Why redevelop Melun station?

With more than 43,000 passengers per day, Melun station is an attractive transport hub in Île-de-France. Today, this station-hub suffers from major malfunctions and no longer meets current and future travel needs.

By 2030, the number of passengers at Melun station will increase by more than 30%. The arrival of urban and transport projects nearby will increase its attractiveness. Today, it is becoming necessary to rethink and improve the operation of the hub to allow passengers to move easily and safely around and in the station.

In this context, the project led by Île-de-France Mobilités has been designed to meet several objectives: reorganisation and expansion of spaces in order to improve flow management and facilitate connections