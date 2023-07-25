RedevelopmentPôle-gare de Melun
What does the redevelopment of the station involve? Which scenarios are subject to consultation?
The project to redevelop the Melun station hub aims to improve the daily travel of all passengers. To meet this objective, Île-de-France Mobilités is proposing developments around the station, and more particularly forecourts, bus stations, paths for pedestrians, including PRMs, and cyclists.
To complete these developments, three scenarios for crossing the railway tracks, as well as an option to reconfigure the south bus station are submitted for consultation.
- Scenario A: the creation of a footbridge to the east of the railway station, accessible to all pedestrians, without a transport ticket, making it possible to link the north and south of the pole. Access to the platforms would be reserved for passengers with a ticket.
- Scenario B: the creation of an underpass to the east of the railway station accessible to all pedestrians, without a transport ticket. Access to the platforms, located on the sides of the underground, is reserved for passengers with a ticket.
- Scenario C: the creation, to the west of the station, of an underground dedicated to access to the platforms and reserved for passengers with a transport ticket, and the creation, to the east of the station, of a footbridge accessible to all pedestrians without a transport ticket, without access to the platforms.