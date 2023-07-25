What is the timeline for the project?

The timetable for the implementation of the project will have to take into account the arrival of the T Zen 2 Melun – Sénart by 2027, and the development of two urban projects. The first is that of the Centre Gare district in Melun, which is an urbanisation project based mainly on the transformation of the land of the former Sernam hall for the realization of a tertiary building project to compose a new urban façade at the arrival of Melun station. The second is that of the Saint-Louis district in Dammarie-les-Lys, which is the conversion of an industrial site, partly fallow, on nearly 100 ha, and which is the subject of definition studies to ensure its conversion with a view to creating a mixed district. The work carried out by the competent project owners will take into account the constraints related to the construction sites of these related projects.