What is the timeline for the project? How will the work be carried out?

At the end of the consultation, detailed studies incorporating the lessons learned from the consultation will continue until 2019.

The timetable for the implementation of the project will have to take into account the progress of urban development and transport projects around the hub. The project to redevelop the Melun hub will have to prepare for the arrival of the T Zen 2 terminus scheduled for 2024, as well as the development of the "Quartier Centre Gare" and "Quartier Saint-Louis" urban projects. The work carried out by the competent project owners will take into account the constraints related to the other sites of the related projects.

Depending on the crossing scenario chosen, three main phases of work have been identified. These phases of work will be updated in the next stages and can be optimised.

Scenario A:

Phase 1: development of the northern bus station;

Phase 2: creation of the northern pedestrian forecourt and the crossing of the lanes;

Phase 3: completion of the developments to the south of the station hub;

Scenario B and C:

Phase 1: development of the northern bus station;

Phase 2: creation of the lane crossing;

Phase 3: creation of the pedestrian forecourt to the north and completion of the developments to the south of the hub

Whatever the crossing scenario chosen, the redevelopment work on the Melun station hub will have an impact on the life of the district and on railway operations. Even if they cannot be completely avoided, the effects of the work will be controlled as much as possible, in order to limit the impact to the strict minimum for users.