Pole - Station

RedevelopmentPôle-gare de Melun

What is the financing of the project?

Published on

The feasibility studies for the redevelopment of the Melun station hub are financed by the State, the Île-de-France Region, the Department of Seine-et-Marne, the Melun Val-de-Seine Urban Community.

Pole project works are eligible for several public fundings, including:

  • The funding provided for in the CPER 2015-2020 and thus benefits from funding from the State and the Region,
  • Funding from the Accessibility Master Plan (SDA) [link to glossary] for the accessibility of the railway station,
  • Funding related to the T Zen 2 project,
  • The common law financing of Île-de-France Mobilités,
  • The financing of local authorities within the framework of their planning and road management competences.