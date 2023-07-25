RedevelopmentPôle-gare de Melun
What is the financing of the project?
The feasibility studies for the redevelopment of the Melun station hub are financed by the State, the Île-de-France Region, the Department of Seine-et-Marne, the Melun Val-de-Seine Urban Community.
Pole project works are eligible for several public fundings, including:
- The funding provided for in the CPER 2015-2020 and thus benefits from funding from the State and the Region,
- Funding from the Accessibility Master Plan (SDA) [link to glossary] for the accessibility of the railway station,
- Funding related to the T Zen 2 project,
- The common law financing of Île-de-France Mobilités,
- The financing of local authorities within the framework of their planning and road management competences.