What changes has the project undergone following the consultation?

At the end of the consultation, a report on the consultation taking into account all the opinions was drawn up and made public by Île-de-France Mobilités. Drawing on the lessons learned from the consultation, it served as a decision-making aid for Île-de-France Mobilités and its partners on the follow-up to be given to the project.

Following the consultation, preliminary studies (known as the "Schematic Diagram") were carried out, taking into account the needs expressed by the inhabitants during the consultation:

The choice to build a new underground for crossing the tracks and accessing the platforms, given its characteristics in terms of accessibility and urban integration;

A response to the needs of accessibility for people with reduced mobility (PRM) and the desaturation of the station;

The development of soft modes of transport (cycling, walking);

The creation of a real forecourt giving full space to the pedestrian and allowing the reception of the T Zen 2;

The need to reconfigure the South Bus Station;

The creation of an adapted parking offer.

The Schematic Diagram, validated by the IDFM Board of Directors on April 14, 2021, is available here