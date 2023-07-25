RedevelopmentPôle-gare de Melun
What changes has the project undergone following the consultation?
At the end of the consultation, a report on the consultation taking into account all the opinions was drawn up and made public by Île-de-France Mobilités. Drawing on the lessons learned from the consultation, it served as a decision-making aid for Île-de-France Mobilités and its partners on the follow-up to be given to the project.
Following the consultation, preliminary studies (known as the "Schematic Diagram") were carried out, taking into account the needs expressed by the inhabitants during the consultation:
- The choice to build a new underground for crossing the tracks and accessing the platforms, given its characteristics in terms of accessibility and urban integration;
- A response to the needs of accessibility for people with reduced mobility (PRM) and the desaturation of the station;
- The development of soft modes of transport (cycling, walking);
- The creation of a real forecourt giving full space to the pedestrian and allowing the reception of the T Zen 2;
- The need to reconfigure the South Bus Station;
- The creation of an adapted parking offer.
The Schematic Diagram, validated by the IDFM Board of Directors on April 14, 2021, is available here