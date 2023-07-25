What are the stages of dialogue?

The consultation on the project to redevelop the Melun Pole took place from 29 January to 2 March 2018. Consultation is a time of dialogue and exchange between the team in charge of studying the project and the public on the opportunity and the main characteristics of the project. Île-de-France Mobilités, the project leader, and its partners wanted to organise this time of information and exchanges with current and future users and travellers of the Cluster, local residents, residents, as well as with anyone interested in the project in order to inform them, collect their questions, their opinions and their expectations on the project. The various meetings (travellers' meeting, workshop-walk and public meeting), as well as the opinions posted on the website allowed the public to contribute to the realization of the project.

The project review is the next key step in the project. It will provide information and exchange with the public, who will be able to give their opinion on the project, detailed in the file. A commission of inquiry, appointed by the administrative court, will be responsible for ensuring the smooth running of the and will collect the opinions of the public. This commission of inquiry will draw up a report on the progress of the inquiry and give its opinion on the project. On the basis of this opinion, the Prefect will decide on the public utility of the project, which can then be authorised.

The dialogue continues throughout the life of the project.

Do not hesitate to send us your questions via the form to ask a question.