What developments are planned to promote intermodality?

The project to redevelop the spaces around the station will allow passengers to travel to and from the station using different modes of transport (public transport, bicycles, pedestrians, cars).

The two forecourts, to the north and south, would be entirely dedicated to soft modes of transport with more comfortable spaces and widened sidewalks;

A bicycle parking offer adapted to the needs of cyclists (arches, shelters, Véligo lockers) is envisaged to the north and south of the railway station;

A soft link for pedestrians and bicycles is planned to reach the Saint-Louis district in Dammarie-lès-Lys. ;

The terminus of the T Zen 2 would be located in front of the entrance to the station, on the north forecourt;

Taxi and drop-off areas will be set up at the level of the two forecourts;

The regional parking lot (PSR) labelled P+R would be increased by about 350 spaces.

These developments would also be accompanied by an improvement in passenger information through appropriate and effective signage in the vicinity of the station.

The developments planned around the station also concern the two bus stations to the north and south of the hub.