What developments are planned to promote intermodality?

The redevelopment of the spaces around the station will allow passengers to ensure easy connections between the different modes of transport (RER D, train line R, bus lines including the future T Zen 2, bicycles, walking, cars).

The two forecourts, to the north and south, will be entirely dedicated to soft modes of transport (bicycles, walking) with more comfortable spaces and widened sidewalks;

The bicycle parking offer will be adapted to needs: arches, shelters, IDFM bicycle parking. A bicycle repair and rental workshop will be opened on Place Séjourné;

An access ramp to the greenway will be built on the south forecourt;

The terminus of the TZen 2 will be located in front of the entrance to the station, on the north forecourt;

Two bus stations, to the north and south of the Pole, will be set up for more bus fluidity:

Taxi and drop-off areas will be set up at the level of the two forecourts;

The regional car park (PSR) labelled as a park-and-ride (P+R) will be increased by about 300 spaces.

These developments will also be accompanied by an improvement in passenger information through appropriate and effective signage in the vicinity of the station.