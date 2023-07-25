What benefits will the project bring to users of Melun station?

The project to redevelop Melun station is part of a broader policy to improve passenger transport conditions on a daily basis.

Connections between modes will be facilitated (walking, cycling, public transport, etc.);

Passenger information will be of high quality, waiting comfort and the safety of routes will be improved;

The station will be accessible to all audiences (installation of lifts to access the platforms and upgrading of the platforms);

The spaces in the station will be decaturated;

The Pole will be accessible on foot, by bike, by bus, etc. Its accesses will be made consistent with nearby urban projects.