What will be the impacts of the work?

The redevelopment of the Melun Pole will have an impact on the life of the district and on the operation of the station. Impacts will affect: parking, access to the station, bus diversions. The project teams will limit the impact on users and residents as much as possible.

The redevelopment of the Melun Pole will have an impact on the life of the district and on the operation of the station. They will impact: parking, access to the station, bus lines (diversions). The project teams will limit the impact on users and residents as much as possible.