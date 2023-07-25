Who are the project leaders?

Île de France Mobilités is the project owner. It manages the studies in close collaboration with partners such as the State, local authorities and transport operators (SNCF, RATP).

The State, the Ile-de-France Region, the Department of Seine-et-Marne, the Melun Val-de-Seine Agglomeration Community and Île de France Mobilités, the project owner, finance the feasibility studies (DOCP, Schematic, etc.);

The next phase of more detailed studies, known as the Schematic Diagram, will make it possible to determine the project management perimeters and the associated financing keys.