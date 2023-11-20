The results of the consultation are online!

The results of the consultation on the development project for the Saint-Denis – L'Île-Saint-Denis station were approved by the Council of the Île-de-France transport union on 13 December 2017.

In total, about 400 opinions were collected and the 5 local meetings were an opportunity for rich exchanges between the project team and the public. Thank you all for your collaboration!

More detailed studies will now continue, taking into account the lessons learned from the consultation.

Read the report

Read the summary of the report