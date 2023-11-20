Pole - Station

RedevelopmentPôle de Saint-Denis

Updated on

State
Île-de-France Region
City of Saint-Denis
Public Territorial Establishment Plaine Commune
SNCF
Île-de-France Mobilités

Saint-Denis L'Île-Saint-Denis, the fifth station in Île-de-France, is currently suffering from malfunctions, particularly in terms of traffic and safety. Given the urban changes in the area, in particular the development of the Sud Confluence district, and the extension of public transport in the wider sector, the number of passengers at the station is expected to increase significantly, hence the importance of rethinking its layout and operation to improve the quality of service for passengers.

The project is organized into two components:

• the accessibility of the railway station as part of the Accessibility Master Plan, work on which is underway until 2024;
• the improvement of intermodality and quality of service, contributing to the creation of a real interchange hub.

Map

Redevelopment of the Saint-Denis station hub
Plan du réaménagement du pôle de Saint-Denis

Key-Figures

90 000Travellers

Daily

900Trains

stopping at the station/day

70%of travellers

by 2030

1New

Underpass

Provisional-Schedule

  • 2017: Consultation
  • 2019: Schematic diagram
  • 2020: Preliminary draft
  • 2022: Start of work
  • Horizon 2024: Commissioning

Overview

Finance and actors

Finance

  • The cost of the work to make the station accessible is 60 million euros;
  • The continuation of the development of the interchange hub is estimated, at this stage of the studies, at 14 million euros.

Actors

The project management for the work to make the station accessible is provided by the SNCF and Île-de-France Mobilités, in consultation with the State and the Île-de-France Region.

The project management of the studies for the interchange hub is provided by Île-de-France Mobilités, in consultation with the local authorities (Department of Seine-Saint-Denis, City of Saint-Denis and EPT Plaine Commune) and operators (SNCF Réseau et Mobilités and RATP).

Île-de-France Mobilités, the authority for sustainable mobility in Île-de-France, ensures that the programme, schedule and costs of the entire project are respected.