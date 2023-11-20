RedevelopmentPôle de Saint-Denis

Saint-Denis L'Île-Saint-Denis, the fifth station in Île-de-France, is currently suffering from malfunctions, particularly in terms of traffic and safety. Given the urban changes in the area, in particular the development of the Sud Confluence district, and the extension of public transport in the wider sector, the number of passengers at the station is expected to increase significantly, hence the importance of rethinking its layout and operation to improve the quality of service for passengers.

The project is organized into two components:

• the accessibility of the railway station as part of the Accessibility Master Plan, work on which is underway until 2024;

• the improvement of intermodality and quality of service, contributing to the creation of a real interchange hub.